Ambit Group, Koniag Receive Contracts to Update DOD Acquisition Data Repository

Ambit Group and a Koniag business unit have secured contracts to help update the Department of Defense’s central platform for storing and accessing acquisition-related information resources.

DOD said Friday the Washington Headquarters Services awarded an $8.8 million contract to perform data repository refactoring work for the Defense Acquisition Visibility Environment.

The department added Koniag will provide independent testing support to the DAVE platform and refactored repository under a $13.1 million contract.

Both companies will perform work at the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

WHS is obligating $100,000 on each award from the agency’s fiscal year 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds and expects contractor services to be complete by Dec. 27, 2024.

DAVE functions as a source of authoritative information about acquisition program baselines, unit costs, schedules, performance metrics and contracting efforts.