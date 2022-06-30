in Contract Awards, News

Amentum-InDyne JV Secures $81M Navy Award for Flight Test, Training Support

A joint venture between Amentum and InDyne has received an $80.8 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide services in support of aircraft engineering and developmental flight test events and fleet training activities of the Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department.

Reliance Test and Technology will conduct research and development, test and evaluation, engineering as well as fleet and management support for the air vehicle systems and trainers of the Navy and Marine Corps, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Almost all of the contract modification work will be done in Patuxent River, Maryland, through June 2023.

The Navy will use its fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation; operation and maintenance; and working capital funds on the contract modification. Some funding will also come from the DOD. Naval Air Warfare Command exercised the option.

RT&T offers engineering and technical support services to its military customers. It has a spot on the Eglin-Operation and Maintenance Services contract.

