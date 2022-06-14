Aptima to Provide Navy With Surface Training & Readiness Management System

Aptima will equip the U.S. Navy with a data-driven tracking and training management system designed to support surface warfighter readiness through the collection and synthesizing of sailor performance and qualifications information.

The Surface Combat Systems Training Command placed a delivery order for the Aptima-made Surface Training and Readiness Management System to help assess, monitor and report fleet readiness at several levels, the company said Monday.

STRMS works to bridge known warfighter performance gaps and enhance proficiency by integrating with an Aptima-made adaptive learning recommender and other training systems.

“Commanders on the ship or at HQ will have dashboard insight on the ability of their Surface Warfighters to perform, with drill down ability to identify gaps,” said Janet Spruill, senior vice president of government programs at Aptima.

The system is envisioned to enable monitoring and supporting tactical warfare competency for all naval surface combatants across all mission areas.

“And just as importantly, this data will feed into adaptive and traditional training systems to fill those gaps and close the continuous performance improvement loop,” Spruill continued.