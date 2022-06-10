in News, Technology

Army Activates Floating Solar PV System Installed by Ameresco-Duke Energy Team

Army Activates Floating Solar PV System Installed by Ameresco-Duke Energy Team - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army is scheduled Friday to open a floating solar farm that Ameresco and Duke Energy built at Fort Bragg in North Carolina as part of a utility energy service agreement.

The industry team deployed the 1.1-megawatt photovoltaic modules on the military installation’s Big Muddy Lake to offer carbon-free electricity on site, the service branch said Wednesday.

“This project fulfills the commitment made in our Army Climate Strategy to increase resilience while delivering clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary for installations, energy and environment.

Ameresco and Duke Energy began construction of the solar PV system in November 2020 under a $36 million design-build contract.

Fort Bragg’s floating solar farm represents a first within the Department of Defense and the largest in the southern U.S., the Army noted.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AmerescoArmy Climate StrategyDuke Energyfloating solar arrayFort BraggGovconRachel JacobsonU.S. Army

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Jeff Jackson Tapped to Help Drive Talent Development Efforts at HII Mission Technologies; Melanie Anderson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jeff Jackson Tapped to Help Drive Talent Development Efforts at HII Mission Technologies; Melanie Anderson Quoted
Adobe E-Signature Tool Gets FedRAMP Moderate Authorization; Rick Wagner Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Adobe E-Signature Tool Gets FedRAMP Moderate Authorization; Rick Wagner Quoted