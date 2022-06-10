Army Activates Floating Solar PV System Installed by Ameresco-Duke Energy Team

The U.S. Army is scheduled Friday to open a floating solar farm that Ameresco and Duke Energy built at Fort Bragg in North Carolina as part of a utility energy service agreement.

The industry team deployed the 1.1-megawatt photovoltaic modules on the military installation’s Big Muddy Lake to offer carbon-free electricity on site, the service branch said Wednesday.

“This project fulfills the commitment made in our Army Climate Strategy to increase resilience while delivering clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary for installations, energy and environment.

Ameresco and Duke Energy began construction of the solar PV system in November 2020 under a $36 million design-build contract.

Fort Bragg’s floating solar farm represents a first within the Department of Defense and the largest in the southern U.S., the Army noted.