Army Issues Presolicitation Notice for $610M Training Support Systems Enterprise IDIQ

The U.S. Army has released a draft solicitation for a potential five-year, $610 million recompete contract to provide mission support services for the military branch’s Training Support Systems Enterprise.

TSS-E is a system of systems that delivers interoperable, integrated and networked training support capabilities to active duty personnel, national guard and reserve soldiers, commands, units and installations throughout and outside the continental U.S., according to a notice published Friday.

The TSS-E Mission Support Services program is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with unrestricted and small business portions and a performance period of five years.

The Army plans to award up to six contracts under the unrestricted pool and up to four contracts in the small business lot.

The TSS-E Mission Support IDIQ contract will provide program support and services across five tasking areas: sustainable range program; combat training center support; mission complex and live, virtual, constructive – integrated architecture support; soldier training support; and training development support.

Each of these main tasking areas has sub-tasking areas. For the sustainable range program, the subtasking areas are range operations, range development and modernization, integrated training area management and geographic information systems.