Army Taps Lockheed to Install Energy Storage System at Fort Carson

Lockheed Martin will deliver its flow battery technology for installation at a U.S. Army military base in Colorado to help the Department of Defense advance its renewable energy generation goals.

The company said Tuesday it secured a contract to install the GridStar Flow long-duration energy storage system at Fort Carson, where it will serve as a demonstration unit for the Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Construction Engineering Research Laboratory.

ERDC-CERL will test the ability of the redox flow battery system to store renewable and backup energy equivalent to up to 10 hours of discharge duration for large-capacity storage applications.

“GridStar Flow is designed to meet emerging, long-duration energy storage needs and bolster the necessary grid resilience to combat 21st century security challenges,” said Tom Jarvi, GridStar Flow program director at Lockheed.

The results of the pilot project will guide the deployment of long-duration storage systems across all U.S. military installations in the future.