Army, Kostas Research Institute Partner to Develop AI System Evaluation Framework

The U.S. Army and Northeastern University’s Kostas Research Institute will collaborate to develop a framework for analyzing systems powered by artificial intelligence and assistive automation technology.

The Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Analysis Center said Wednesday it will work with KRI under a five-year cooperative agreement aimed at creating a metrics system to measure the effectiveness of AI/AA-based platforms across multiple scenarios.

DAC and KRI signed the agreement in January and met with multiple university researchers the following month to set goals and objectives for the project.

Participants in the meeting developed an annual performance plan that details planned funding awards to contributors from nine universities that will help address the multiyear research effort’s six objectives.

The academic researchers are focused on exploring AI/AA assessment approaches that center around mission effectiveness, automatic target recognition, cyber resilience and electronic warfare threat defense, human systems integration, autonomous maneuver and mobility, and decision ontology.

Thomas Stadterman, chief scientist at DAC, said an AI/AA analytic framework will support the military branch’s effort to implement emerging technologies.

“We’re trying to understand how to best analyze and assess these capabilities in an Army operational context— characterizing the scenario, the threat and the environment— to include the physical layout and the electromagnetic environment,” Stadterman added.