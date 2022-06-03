Atlas North America to Help Maintain Navy’s Mine Disposal System

Atlas North America has secured a potential five-year, $35.9 million contract to help the U.S. Navy maintain a remotely operated vehicle used to identify and destroy naval mines.

The Department of Defense said Friday the company will conduct depot-level maintenance of the service branch’s Seafox Mine Neutralization System under the firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity requirements contract.

The non-competitive IDIQ award has a one-year base value of $8.6 million and options that would extend work through May 2029.

Fifty percent of the work will be conducted in Yorktown, Virginia, and the remaining 50 percent will occur in Panama City, Florida.

The Navy will not obligate funds at the time of the award.

Atlas designed the Seafox system to be deployable from multiple carrier platforms and to neutralize tethered, proud ground and floating mines.