AWS’ Wickr Messaging Platform Reaches FedRAMP Ready Status

Amazon Web Services has completed a readiness assessment for Wickr, a technology offering designed to help government users exchange encrypted messages, under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Wickr for Government has been granted the FedRAMP Ready designation in the moderate baseline after the platform underwent an evaluation against a set of federal security standards, AWS said Monday.

The application offers a managed collaboration service for government clients who host their data on GovCloud (US) regions and works with other services such as OpenID Connect’s single sign-on protocol.

AWS obtained the communications tool upon the cloud infrastructure provider’s acquisition of Wickr in June 2021.

