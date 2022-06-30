BAE Demos Autonomous Combat Vehicle at Annual Army Exercise

BAE Systems and the U.S. Army have jointly demonstrated the former’s autonomous open system combat vehicle during a tactical scenario at the annual Experimental Demonstration Gateway Exercise.

The company said Wednesday its Robotic Technology Demonstrator showcased its ability to fire APKWS laser-guided rockets at multiple ground targets at distances up to six kilometers.

The robotic combat vehicle is designed to carry various advanced payload systems including electronic warfare systems and 2.75-inch laser-guided rockets. It can be fitted with loitering weapons to counter armored and unmanned aerial threats.

Helen Park, director of BAE Systems’ Future Tech Works division, said the demonstration underscored the ability of the unmanned vehicle to support multidomain battlefield operations.

According to BAE, the RTD’s autonomous systems work to enable soldiers to increase situational awareness by allowing them to identify, report and engage enemy forces at a distance before entering the battlefield.

The event was held at Dugway Proving Ground.