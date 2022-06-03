BAE Migrates Mobility Air Forces Automated Flight Planning Service to Cloud

BAE Systems has started moving its automated flight planning service to the cloud in line with the transformation objectives of the U.S. Air Force, which employs the system for agile airspace planning and mission management efforts.

Migrating the Mobility Air Forces Automated Flight Planning Service to Cloud One is aimed at boosting the operational availability of the system in support of its customers’ flight planning activities, Meg Redlin, director of mission systems at BAE said in a statement published Thursday.

Moreover, the transition of MAFPS operations from legacy on-premise architecture to cloud environment is expected to enable BAE to deliver faster software version upgrades and enhance its storage, computing and processing flexibility.

Air Mobility Command uses MAFPS platform for tankers and cargo and operational support aircraft flight planning as well as for fuel-efficient route management.