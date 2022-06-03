in Contract Awards, News

Black Cape to Develop Data Storage Platform for SOCOM

Black Cape has received a potential $49 million contract to develop a system for the U.S. Special Operations Command to manage, process, analyze and visualize data.

The company will help SOCOM create the tool suite with common user interfaces under the Platform Agnostic Data Storage Infrastructure program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

SOCOM initially obligated $2 million in research, development, test and evaluation funds for fiscal 2022 at the time of the award.

The award is a Small Business Innovative Research III contract and the work will take place at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Arlington, Virginia-based Black Cape is a veteran-owned company that focuses on helping public and private sector customers build mission applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning models and data analytics tools.

Written by Kacey Roberts

