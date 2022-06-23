in Contract Awards, News

Boeing, Raytheon Named Primes for State Department-Cleared Munition Sale to NATO

Boeing and Raytheon Technologies have been named principal contractors for the U.S. government’s possible foreign military sale of precision guided munitions to NATO.

The State Department approved the potential $22.7 million government-to-government deal as NATO aims to grow the international alliance’s munition inventory for countering ground threats and address weapons transfer requirements among member nations, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

DSCA noted that the sale includes 279 GBU-39/B Increment I Small Diameter Bombs, 204 FMU-152 fuzes, 204 MK-82 500-pound general purpose bombs and 50 BLU-109 2000lb hard target penetrator bombs.

Stakeholders could identify an integrator as they negotiate the terms of the contract, DSCA added.

The sale also covers engineering, technical, logistical and program support services.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

