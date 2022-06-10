in Contract Awards, News

Booz Allen Awarded Navy Contract for Program Management Services

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a potential five-year, $49.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy for a range of services in support of its Maritime Surveillance Systems program office.

The Department of Defense said Thursday the cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract has an initial value of $9.2 million and provides for acquisition, contracts, program, business and financial management; logistics; cyber; as well as administrative and engineering support.

Booz Allen will perform contract work in San Diego, California, through June 2023 for the base period. Efforts could last until 2027 if all four one-year option periods are exercised.

The service branch is using its fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation as well as operation and maintenance funds in addition to the Foreign Military Sales allocation to provide for the contract.

The Naval Information Warfare System Command made the award on behalf of the Navy Program Executive Office for Undersea Warfare Systems, Maritime Surveillance Systems. 

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

