Bryan Construction Books $65M Army Contract for Facility Construction at Ellsworth AFB

Bryan Construction has won a $65.2 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for construction work at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota over a two-year period.

Army Corps of Engineers selected the Colorado contractor to build a facility at the AFB for a formal training unit or aircraft maintenance unit, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Construction work is expected to be completed by Aug. 5, 2024.

The full contract amount was obligated to Bryan Construction at the time of the award, with Air Force funds for fiscal 2020 military construction efforts covering the expenses.

Omaha, Nebraska-based USACE conducted a competitive online procurement process for the contract and received five bids.