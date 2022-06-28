C3 AI, CITI Land $90M Joint BPA From HHS for AI Application Offerings; Thomas Siebel Quoted

Artificial intelligence software company C3 AI and software services organization CITI have received a five-year, $90 million joint blank purchase agreement from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Under the Solutioning with Holistics Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise BPA, C3 AI and CITI are expected to introduce and deepen AI technologies in a variety of HHS functions and departments, C3 AI said Tuesday.

Thomas Siebel, CEO and chairman of C3 AI, noted that the BPA is a crucial step in helping public health agencies address the most pressing issues of the day, including optimizing supply chains and anticipating mass-disease outbreaks.

“These problems cannot be solved without machine learning and enterprise AI capabilities… We look forward to supporting the department’s vital missions,” Siebel continued.

Due to the SHARE BPA, HHS components such as the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have access to autonomous systems such as the C3 AI Application Platform, which is utilized for the efficient distribution of use cases and to potentially apply AI services if a future pandemic occurs.

Additionally, agencies within the HHS will now be able to adopt CITI’s range of offerings as well as C3 AI’s data collection, machine learning analysis and predictive AI strategies.

C3 AI products are marketed to government clients on the basis of a General Services Administration contract with Carahsoft.

The new HHS contract follows C3 AI’s March collaboration with the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency to leverage its Application Platform in deploying security clearance applications at a faster rate.

In December 2021, C3 AI also closed on a $500 million production-other transaction agreement to furnish the Department of Defense with a group of enterprise artificial intelligence products and services.