CACI Secures Navy Bridge Contract for Global Sustainment Logistics Work

CACI International has received a potential 18-month, $24.4 million bridge contract to perform logistics support services globally for the U.S. Navy.

The company will provide corrective maintenance logistics system support, combat logistics force load management, material and ordnance handling equipment support as well as ordnance management under the second bridge contract from the Military Sealift Command, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The award contains a one-year base period worth $16.2 million, and sustainment logistics support could extend through Dec. 19, 2023, if the one six-month option is exercised.

Fiscal 2022 working capital funds amounting to the base amount will be obligated, with the Navy providing $13.1 million and the Transportation Command allocating $3.1 million.

