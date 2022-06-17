Cadmus Makes 3 Public Sector Director Appointments

The Cadmus Group has appointed federal market veterans Vince Bonifera, Bob Brown and Barbara Eberhard to serve as directors within the consulting firm’s public sector business.

Bonifera, a more-than-16-year Booz Allen Hamilton veteran, will be responsible for helping grow Cadmus’ work at federal, state and local government agencies as business development director, Cadmus said Thursday.

He previously led Booz Allen’s program support contracts with the departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the Federal Railway Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Brown will also hold the title of public sector BD director at Cadmus and oversee security, resilience and safety services. His industry career includes various roles at Customer Value Partners, Booz Allen, Aquilent and Optimus.

Cadmus added that Eberhard, who led the establishment of proposal operations process during her tenure at Idemia National Security Solutions, will serve as director of public sector proposal operations.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Cadmus employs more than 600 consultants who provide support to clients across the government, commercial and nongovernmental sectors worldwide.