Carahsoft-Okta-LexisNexis Risk Solutions Team to Offer Risk-Based Authentication Tool to Agencies; Matt Harcourt Quoted

Carahsoft Technology announced that it partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Okta to provide government agency customers with a risk-based authentication platform to help them counter cyber fraud.

The alliance will combine LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ LexID and other offerings with Okta’s ThreatInsight, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication and Identity Cloud platforms to help state and local government agencies prevent account takeovers, fraudulent payments and identity theft through identity proofing and authentication, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

“Cybercriminals have evolved their tactics throughout the pandemic, and fraud prevention companies must continually innovate and rise to the challenge from domestic and transnational criminal groups,” said Matt Harcourt, vice president of channels and marketing at LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government.

Harcourt added that the company’s strategic partnership with Okta and Carahsoft seeks to provide agencies with a capability to safeguard programs and prevent fraud while ensuring secure access to government services.

“Through our long-term partnership with Okta and this new partnership with LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Carahsoft, and our reseller partners, we are enabling government agencies to fight a wide range of fraud ranging from unemployment to social services,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.