Carahsoft Recognized Among Dell’s Top Federal Partners for 2022

Carahsoft Technology has received the 2022 Federal Partner of the Year award from Dell Technologies in recognition of its collaborative sales and marketing efforts as well as customer service.

The award specifically highlights Carahsoft’s “Excellence in Engagement” during the current year, the company said Thursday.

Carahsoft became Dell’s authorized distributor in 2017 and its current biggest federal distributor. In addition, the two companies have years-long collaboration on marketing initiatives, including a webinar series that trains customers and partners about the latter’s technologies.

“With the support of our reseller partners, our dedicated Dell team is committed to driving value through customer and reseller education, implementing strategic marketing campaigns, and coming up with new ways to interest our customers in the power of Dell,” said Maryam Emdadi, vice president at Carahsoft.

Dell annually recognizes its federal partners that demonstrate excellence in various categories. This year, the award was given during Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas.