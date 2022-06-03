in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Bring Rescale’s Computational Engineering Tech to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft to Bring Rescale's Computational Engineering Tech to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector clients access to Rescale’s cloud-based computational engineering and artificial intelligence platforms through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Rescale said Thursday its platform has over 900 pre-integrated software applications and helps automate the use of AI in simulations and computational engineering to enable public and private sector customers to speed up research and development work and product development efforts.

In April, Rescale announced that its high performance computing cloud platform, ScaleX Government, achieved authority to operate at Moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Carahsoft will offer Rescale’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contracts.

Michael Adams, director of AI and machine learning solutions portfolio at Carahsoft, said the partnership with Rescale and resellers will enable Carahsoft to provide AI and ML platforms meant to help address challenges facing federal customers.

“We are excited to join forces and utilize Rescale’s industry experience for the benefits of our government clients,” added Adams.

With Rescale’s offering, federal agency clients can run workloads on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and other public cloud environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AIartificial intelligencecarahsoftcloudcomputational engineeringFedRampGovconhigh performance computingHPCites-sw2machine learningMichael AdamsNASA SEWP Vpublic cloudPublic SectorRescaleScaleX Government

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

NASA to Order 5 More SpaceX Crewed Flights - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA to Order 5 More SpaceX Crewed Flights
Black Cape to Develop Data Storage Platform for SOCOM - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Black Cape to Develop Data Storage Platform for SOCOM