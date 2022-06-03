Carahsoft to Bring Rescale’s Computational Engineering Tech to Government Clients; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will provide public sector clients access to Rescale’s cloud-based computational engineering and artificial intelligence platforms through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Rescale said Thursday its platform has over 900 pre-integrated software applications and helps automate the use of AI in simulations and computational engineering to enable public and private sector customers to speed up research and development work and product development efforts.

In April, Rescale announced that its high performance computing cloud platform, ScaleX Government, achieved authority to operate at Moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Carahsoft will offer Rescale’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 contracts.

Michael Adams, director of AI and machine learning solutions portfolio at Carahsoft, said the partnership with Rescale and resellers will enable Carahsoft to provide AI and ML platforms meant to help address challenges facing federal customers.

“We are excited to join forces and utilize Rescale’s industry experience for the benefits of our government clients,” added Adams.

With Rescale’s offering, federal agency clients can run workloads on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and other public cloud environments.