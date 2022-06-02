Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Snowflake Data Cloud via AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Snowflake’s cloud offering to government customers through Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog.

Carahsoft said Wednesday the company and its reseller partners will offer the Snowflake Data Cloud to public sector agencies via the AWS Marketplace to accelerate the procurement process and provide unified billing capability to customers.

The Snowflake Data Cloud has moderate authorization to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and can enable agencies to advance information technology modernization and use data collaboration to facilitate sharing of data in order to generate insights and make data-driven decisions in support of their missions.

“We are excited to expand Snowflake’s availability via the AWS Marketplace to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to additional public sector customers through our reseller partners,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Abod noted that Snowflake’s tech offering could help agencies break down data silos while allowing them to focus on improving citizen experience and mission outcomes.