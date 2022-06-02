in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Snowflake Data Cloud via AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Snowflake Data Cloud via AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Snowflake’s cloud offering to government customers through Amazon Web Services’ digital catalog.

Carahsoft said Wednesday the company and its reseller partners will offer the Snowflake Data Cloud to public sector agencies via the AWS Marketplace to accelerate the procurement process and provide unified billing capability to customers.

The Snowflake Data Cloud has moderate authorization to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and can enable agencies to advance information technology modernization and use data collaboration to facilitate sharing of data in order to generate insights and make data-driven decisions in support of their missions.

We are excited to expand Snowflake’s availability via the AWS Marketplace to bring the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud to additional public sector customers through our reseller partners,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner. 

Abod noted that Snowflake’s tech offering could help agencies break down data silos while allowing them to focus on improving citizen experience and mission outcomes.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Amazon Web ServicesAWSAWS MarketplacecarahsoftCarahsoft Technologycraig abodGovconprocurementPublic SectorsnowflakeSnowflake Data Cloud

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Former Air Force CSO Nicolas Chaillan Named to Exovera Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Air Force CSO Nicolas Chaillan Named to Exovera Advisory Board
5 Cloud Vendors Receive Priority Designation for FedRAMP Security Reviews - top government contractors - best government contracting event
5 Cloud Vendors Receive Priority Designation for FedRAMP Security Reviews