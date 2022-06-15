in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Offer Cofense’s Phishing Detection & Response Tools to Public Sector; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft to Offer Cofense’s Phishing Detection & Response Tools to Public Sector; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology will bring Cofense’s phishing detection and response platforms to federal, state and local government customers through its contract vehicles and reseller partners.

Cofense’s PDR platform uses automated technology and crowdsourced intelligence to help organizations mitigate cyberthreats in minutes and protect themselves from phishing, ransomware, malware threats and other cyber vulnerabilities that bypass secure email gateways and other traditional security tools, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Carahsoft will offer Cofense’s PDR and other email security tools through the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule, OMNIA Partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Quilt master service agreements and state, local and education contracts.

Alex Whitworth, sales director managing the Cofense account at Carahsoft, said Cofense’s security offerings have moderate authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and provide over 300 controls that are key to safeguarding government systems.

With the Cofense platform now available on GSA through Carahsoft and our reseller partners, the Public Sector has streamlined access to advanced AI-based automation solutions to protect their agencies against phishing attacks,” added Whitworth.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Alex WhitworthcarahsoftCofenseCybersecurityemail securityFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampFedRAMP Moderate authorizationGeneral Services AdministrationGovconGSAinformation technology enterprise solutions software 2ites-sw2MASmultiple award scheduleOmnia PartnersPDRphishing detection and desponsePublic Sector

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Cherokee Federal Organization Earns ISOA Award for Humanitarian Mission Support; Steven Bilby Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cherokee Federal Organization Earns ISOA Award for Humanitarian Mission Support; Steven Bilby Quoted
Raytheon Demos Multi-Asset Data Relay; Conn Doherty Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Demos Multi-Asset Data Relay; Conn Doherty Quoted