Carahsoft to Offer Ocient’s Hyperscale Data Warehouse to Government Customers; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with Chicago-based data analytics start-up Ocient to offer the latter’s hyperscale data warehouse to U.S. public sector customers.

Ocient said Wednesday its hyperscale data analytics platform is designed to support government customers in key mission areas such as geospatial calculation and analysis, cybersecurity and anomaly detection, weather forecasting, climate change study and sensor data collection.

Carahsoft will offer Ocient’s products through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Michael Adams, director of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions portfolio at Carahsoft, said Ocient’s hyperscale data analytics platform will enable Carahsoft to support government agencies in their technology infrastructure modernization efforts.

“We look forward to working with Ocient and our resellers to help agencies achieve their objectives for analytics and digital transformation,” he added.

Ocient said it will provide training and enablement services to early adopters of its data analytics platform.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

