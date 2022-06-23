Casepoint Gets DISA Impact Level 5 Authorization for Cloud-Based eDiscovery Software

Casepoint has received authorization for its cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery software to host Department of Defense data at Impact Level 5.

The Defense Security Information Systems Agency’s IL5 authority to operate allows Casepoint’s Legal Hold and eDiscovery platform to handle controlled unclassified information for DOD while enabling the department to meet deadlines for investigations, litigation, congressional inquiries and Freedom of Information Act requests, the company said Wednesday.

Casepoint’s platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze large data volumes and facilitates secure cross-team collaboration using single sign-on and multifactor authentication.

Casepoint announced that it will provide software-as-a-service eDiscovery platform and support for DOD’s office of general counsel under a multiyear firm-fixed-price agreement.

In 2020, the company’s cloud-based eDiscovery platform secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization at the moderate impact level.