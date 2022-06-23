in News, Technology

Casepoint Gets DISA Impact Level 5 Authorization for Cloud-Based eDiscovery Software

Casepoint Gets DISA Impact Level 5 Authorization for Cloud-Based eDiscovery Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Casepoint has received authorization for its cloud-based legal hold and eDiscovery software to host Department of Defense data at Impact Level 5.

The Defense Security Information Systems Agency’s IL5 authority to operate allows Casepoint’s Legal Hold and eDiscovery platform to handle controlled unclassified information for DOD while enabling the department to meet deadlines for investigations, litigation, congressional inquiries and Freedom of Information Act requests, the company said Wednesday.

Casepoint’s platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze large data volumes and facilitates secure cross-team collaboration using single sign-on and multifactor authentication.

Casepoint announced that it will provide software-as-a-service eDiscovery platform and support for DOD’s office of general counsel under a multiyear firm-fixed-price agreement.

In 2020, the company’s cloud-based eDiscovery platform secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization at the moderate impact level.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AIartificial intelligenceauthority-to-operateCasepointcloudcontrolled unclassified informationCUIDefense DepartmentDefense Security Information Systems AgencyDISADODDoD IL5 ATOeDiscoveryFederal Risk and Authorization Management ProgramFedRampGovconimpact level 5legal hold

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Casepoint Gets DISA Impact Level 5 Authorization for Cloud-Based eDiscovery Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Collabware to Open New Office in Washington, DC to Expand Market Footprint