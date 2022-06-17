in Contract Awards, News

Cast Lands $100M DOE Contract for Waste Isolation Pilot Plant Transportation Services

Cast Specialty Transportation will provide the Department of Energy with transportation services under a potential five-year, $100 million contract for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant operations.

DOE said Thursday the trucking company is tasked to collect defense-related transuranic wastes and hazardous constituents from waste generator sites and transport them to the WIPP, where they will be disposed.

The WIPP Transportation Services acquisition also covers facilities, personnel and equipment needed for local terminal operation in Carlsbad, New Mexico, as well as maintenance services in support the department’s National Transuranic Program, which handles TRU waste characterization, transportation and disposal.

Cast competed with three other vendors to secure the Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract that includes task orders.

