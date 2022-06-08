CGI Federal Backs VA Business Transformation With Momentum Acquisitions Contract Writing System

CGI has implemented a contract writing system at the Department of Veterans Affairs as part of the latter’s efforts to modernize its financial and acquisition management platforms and transform business operations.

The implementation of the CGI Federal-developed Momentum Acquisitions system is the third under the VA’s Financial Management Business Transformation program and works to enable acquisition, financial and functionality to be added into the Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System, the company said Tuesday.

The system is meant to help VA standardize its contract writing practice across the enterprise. It aligns with the department’s goal of enhancing financial and acquisition information reliability, transparency, accuracy and timeliness.

Approximately 5,000 VA contracting professionals will get to use the Momentum Acquisitions system once the implementation is completed. Most Headquarter Staff Offices will be included in the next iFAMS wave planned for October 2022.

“Along this journey, the team gained valuable insights for future enhancements to the Momentum Acquisitions solution to better serve the acquisition professionals who serve our veterans,” shared Alisa Bearfield, senior vice president at CGI Federal.

CGI Federal serves as the FMBT program’s lead systems integrator.