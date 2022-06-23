CGI Federal Updates Momentum Acquisitions Module

CGI Federal has launched an updated version of its acquisition management and contract writing platform designed for defense and civilian contracting personnel.

The company said Wednesday it upgraded the user experience design and added new features and capabilities to Momentum Acquisitions, a module of its financial management software.

About 10,000 users from across the federal government including the departments of State, Veterans Affairs and Justice are using the Momentum Acquisition module as a procurement tool.

John Owens II, senior vice president and enterprise solutions group lead at CGI Federal, said the company partnered with federal contracting customers to create the updated version of Momentum Acquisitions.

“Our development approach is always grounded in listening to our users, so we can create a product that is not only uniquely tailored to the federal government’s acquisition and compliance needs, but also enables federal contracting professionals to do their jobs more efficiently,” he added.