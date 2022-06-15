Cherokee Federal Organization Earns ISOA Award for Humanitarian Mission Support; Steven Bilby Quoted

Cherokee Federal‘s nation management and consulting organization was presented with the Vanguard Award for Superior Corporate Leadership in recognition of its support of critical humanitarian missions.

The award from the International Stability Operations Association highlighted Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting’s work with the departments of State and Health and Human Services and other government agencies on immigration, refugee and humanitarian initiatives, the company said Tuesday.

The organization was tasked with operating a Pomona, California-situated temporary shelter for migrant children on behalf of HHS and its Office of Refugee Resettlement. The six-month assignment in 2021 saw professionals providing the children with medical and mental care, education and basic needs, among others.

Moreover, Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting helped the State Department support Afghan refugees under Operation Allies Welcome. Medical care and treatment and other services were provided to assist over 85,000 nationals from Afghanistan.

“Our success on these projects is fueled by our talented and dedicated workforce who is deeply committed to serving populations in need of compassionate care and support,” said Steven Bilby, president of Cherokee Federal.

He stressed that the federal government missions aligned with the company’s core values.

The recognition was announced during ISOA’s 2022 Global Impact Awards.