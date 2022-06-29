Cisco, GDIT Expand Partnership to Bring Private 5G Service to Public Sector

Cisco and General Dynamics’ information technology business have teamed up to provide private 5G platforms and services to government agencies.

Cisco will combine its Private 5G service with General Dynamics Information Technology’s expertise in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, internet of things and edge computing and understanding of customer mission and use cases to deliver an end-to-end platform tailored to each agency client, the companies said in a joint release Tuesday.

“This collaboration will create a force multiplier effect that addresses our agency customers’ edge computing and IoT requirements,” said Robert Smallwood, vice president of digital modernization and enterprise IT services at GDIT.

Cisco’s Private 5G service can be integrated with Wi-Fi, security and other operational technology and IT environments to help government agencies advance digital transformation efforts and is built on the company’s IoT and mobile core tech portfolio.

Carl DeGroote, VP of federal sales at Cisco, said the company is excited to continue its partnership with GDIT to bring Private 5G to the public sector.