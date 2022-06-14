in M&A Activity, News

CivicPlus Seeks to Grow Public Sector Tech Platform With Optimere Buy

CivicPlus, a citizen engagement software provider to local government customers, has completed its acquisition of digital communications technology company Optimere.

The deal was first announced in May and Kansas-based CivicPlus said Friday that private equity firm Insight Partners backed the transaction with an additional investment.

Brian Rempe, CEO of CivicPlus, said the company aims to help customers simplify software stacks for managing digital interaction and civic experience.

The combined entity plans to integrate Optimere’s social media archiving, web governance and public records request management products into the Civic Experience Platform.

Level Equity, a middle-market investment company, and some other shareholders at Optimere will invest in CivicPlus as part of the deal.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

