ClearGov Adds CityGrows to Local Government Software Portfolio

ClearGov, a budgeting software provider to local government agencies, has acquired digital permitting and licensing automation company CityGrows.

The acquisition marked ClearGov’s entry into the market for cloud-based software products built to help government personnel simplify their processing of permits and licenses, the company said Tuesday.

CityGrows designed its platform for agency employees to manage workflows for public data collection, constituent communications and online payments.

Bryan Burdick, co-founder and president of ClearGov, described the move a “watershed moment” for the company as it looks to grow its footprint at multiple local departments.

The Maynard, Massachusetts-headquartered company supports more than 600 customers across the U.S. public sector with the cloud-based Budget Cycle Management platform.