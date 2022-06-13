CNSI Appoints Sweep of New Board Members Led by Donna Morea

CNSI has instituted a new board of directors consisting of government technology and health care executives and led by former CGI executive Donna Morea in the chair role.

Spurred by the acquisition of investment firm Carlyle in December 2021, the reestablished CNSI board will also take advisement from Lawrence Prior, Penny Thompson and Tom Weston, among other members, the McLean, Virginia-based health information technology company said Monday.

Morea highlighted the CNSI team’s dedication to public sector customers and the strength of the company’s existing offerings and strategies while indicating that her new collaborators are in a position to achieve significant growth.

“I’m looking forward to helping them maximize their full potential,” Morea added.

At CGI, Morea served as president for nearly eight years, partnering with large-scale federal, state and local government, health care and finance sector entities to deliver information technology services. Since retiring from CGI, Morea has been involved as a trustee in northern Virginia’s Inova Health System, a chair emerita at the Northern Virginia Technology Council and a board member of both Science Applications International Corp. and Truist.

In addition to Morea, new installments to CNSI’s board include Dayne Baird, a managing director at Carlyle and government services specialist; Michael Echemendia, a Carlyle vice president who concentrates on aerospace, defense and government services investments; Michael Gozycki, a managing director at Carlyle with expertise in growth, middle market and high-impact technology investments; Lawrence Prior, operating executive at Carlyle, former CEO of CSRA Inc. and specialist in government services; Penny Thompson, who provides counsel on health care and previously chaired the MACPAC Commission as well as worked for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services; and Tom Weston, a prior ECS Federal executive.

“As a Carlyle portfolio company, CNSI is very pleased to be working with the outstanding team of health and IT industry experts who have joined our new Board of Directors,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of CNSI and a previous winner of the Wash100 Award.

The new board announcements follow CNSI’s appointment of Julie Boughn, a former employee of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, as health advisory board member in April.