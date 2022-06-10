in Healthcare IT, News

Cognosante to Update Pennsylvania’s Health Data Exchange Platform; Erick Peters Quoted

Cognosante has received a five-year, $16 million contract to help the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services modernize a statewide data sharing platform for health information organizations and public health agencies throughout the state.

The company said Thursday it will support the migration of the Patient and Provider Network and Public Health Gateway to a unified system that can facilitate exchange between regional HIOs and participants in the network.

For the project, the health IT contractor will replace the P3N platform and connect users to a common framework designed to comply with Health Level 7 and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise standards.

Erick Peters, chief technology officer of Cognosante, said the company will work to transform the state’s P3N platform using cloud computing tools designed to support system interoperability and security.

“We look forward to working with the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania’s eHealth Partnership, P3N Health Information Organization (HIO) participants and public health agencies as we further secure exchange of health information for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians,” Peters added.

