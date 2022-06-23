in News

Collabware to Open New Office in Washington, DC to Expand Market Footprint

Software company Collabware is relocating its U.S. headquarters from Boston, Massachusetts, to Washington, D.C. in a push to expand its footprint in the government sector.

The new office will accommodate Collabware’s workforce expansion and targeted growth and investment plans in the area and allow existing employees to combine onsite and remote work arrangements, the company said Wednesday.

It will open on July 4 and in connection, Collabware has started hiring local staff in the capital to fill in positions in key areas including cloud service operations.

The relocation follows Collabware’s recent data and security compliance certifications including an “in progress high impact level” designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud software-as-a-service platform.

“Having feet on the ground and at the ready to handle the dynamic and evolving data security and productivity needs of government agencies, echoes our commitment to helping free people from information chaos and demystifying powerful advancements like AI and machine learning,” said Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware.

