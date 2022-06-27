in Contract Awards, News

Corvid Technologies Secures Follow-On Contract to Support MDA Test Flights

Defense and space company Corvid Technologies has received a potential five-year, $44 million contract to develop mathematical algorithms as well as provide computational and range safety analysis for the Missile Defense Agency’s flight test activities.

The sole awardee will receive firm-fixed-price task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The task orders will continue through June 22, 2027, under the non-competitive contract while work will be conducted at the contractor’s Mooresville, North Carolina main campus.

At the time of the award, the company secured a task order worth $1.4 million, which was obligated from MDA’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Corvid is a small business that provides services that leverage computational physics and supercomputers to develop, design, optimize, build and test aircraft, missiles and warheads, among others.

Written by Kacey Roberts

