DOD Approves Cubic Server Products for Department’s Information Network; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic has received certification to offer the M3-SE and M3X server products for Department of Defense use in local network infrastructure after the company passed cybersecurity and interoperability tests.

The company said Wednesday its servers are included on the DoD Information Network Approved Products List and cleared to support internet protocol switching services for the Non-Assured Services Local Area Network.

Cubic’s certified modules are M3-SE4, M3-SE-SVR4, M3-PM-SVR4, M3-SE-APP4 and M3X-APP.

The M3-SE suite is powered by Intel’s Xeon processor and offers a networking capacity of up to 10 gigabits, while the M3X-APP module uses 16-core Xeon processor technology and is equipped with 128GB of double data rate fourth-generation synchronous dynamic random-access memory.

Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions, said the certification signifies that the company’s servers meet the department’s cybersecurity and information assurance test requirements.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

