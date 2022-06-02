DARPA Picks Research Teams for Integrable Filter Tech Development Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected the research teams that will work on a program that seeks to develop an integrable filter technology designed to mitigate interference for wideband active electronically scanned arrays operating in congested environments.

The primary focus area of the COmpact Front-end Filters at the ElEment-level program will use emerging microelectronics materials, design and integration to create integrable filters, DARPA said Wednesday.

“With the Defense Department-wide emphasis on electromagnetic spectrum superiority, our AESAs are tasked with a heightened demand for greater range, volume, and function. These demands are magnified by trends toward wider bandwidths and digitization at the level of the individual element,” said Benjamin Griffin, COFFEE program manager.

“There is very little room to integrate conventional filter technologies, exposing each element to the full bandwidth of potential threats. Today, there is no integrable filtering technology to meet these compounding requirements,” added Griffin.

The selected research teams will be led by several companies and universities. They are:

Akoustis

BAE Systems

Carnegie Mellon University

Columbia University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Metamagnetics

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

University of California at Los Angeles

University of Michigan

University of Texas at Austin

The COFFEE program is part of DARPA’s Electronics Resurgence Initiative and consists of three phases that will run for 50 months. Research work on the program will begin in the spring of 2022.