USACE Selects Deloitte for $84M Army Energy Security Assessment Work

Deloitte Consulting has won a five-year, $83.6 million contract to help the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identify vulnerabilities in military energy systems and determine an approach to address the security threats.

USACE received three bids for the firm-fixed-price contract and obligated $2.1 million at the time of award, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The agency sought contractor services in a push to find the best way of securing the supply of energy sources to some military facilities.

The award to Deloitte comes nine months after USACE awarded Booz Allen Hamilton a $91.3 million contract to support the agency’s energy resilience and security projects.