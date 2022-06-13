DOD’s Devanand Shenoy to Deliver ExecutiveBiz Forum Keynote on Microelectronics

Devanand Shenoy, principal director for microelectronics at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, will keynote a virtual forum to be hosted by ExecutiveBiz Events to discuss the microelectronics supply chain’s current environment.

Shenoy rejoined the Department of Defense in July 2021 to oversee the research and engineering of very small electronics for DOD use.

The Pentagon has envisioned a public-private partnership consisting of distributed regional innovation hubs nationwide to support the transition of chip technology from the development laboratory to the production line through “microelectronics commons” and reduce the country’s dependence on offshore sources for state-of-the-art manufacturing capability.

As part of the effort, OUSD(R&E) sought input from stakeholders in February on what commercial provisions DOD should include in potential semiconductor partnership agreements.

Shenoy’s address to the Microelectronics Forum will be followed by a panel discussion. Leaders invited to serve as panelists are:

Roy Campbell, chief strategist of DOD’s Hight Computing Modernization Program

Bill Conley, chief technology officer of Mercury Systems

Ricardo Gonzalez, vice president of microelectronics at CAES

Brett Hamilton, deputy principal director of microelectronics at OUSD(R&E)

Marc Ulrich, chief of the advanced electronics branch at the Army Research Laboratory

