DHS Awards Phase I Research Contracts to 30 Small Businesses

Thirty small businesses were selected by the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate to join the first leg of its research initiative aimed at meeting homeland security technology requirements.

Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research program will focus on proof-of-concept research about automated artificial intelligence distress alerts and monitoring, broadband push-to-talk interoperability platform, mass fatality tracking system, and rapidly deployable countermeasures at protected perimeters and structures, among other topics.

A range of detection technologies for radiation, high consequence toxins, aerosolized chemical threats, biological hazards and counterfeit microelectronics will also be prioritized under the research program.

Nearly $4.5 million in competitive research contracts were awarded under the DHS SBIR program. Up to $150,000 will be allocated to each project.

The initial phase has a five-month performance period and upon its completion, awardees will have the opportunity to vie for a Phase II award, which will focus on working prototype development and demonstration.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

