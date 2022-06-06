DISA Selects Forcepoint Federal to Install Monitoring Software Under $89M Contract; Sean Berg Quoted

Forcepoint ’s federal business has won a potential four-year, $89 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency to develop a user activity monitoring technology.

The contract, which comes via meritorious election by the General Services Administration, tasks Forcepoint Federal with equipping the Department of Defense Combatant Commands and Fourth Estate entities with the user activity oversight tool, the Austin, Texas-based company said Monday.

Sean Berg , president of global governments and critical infrastructure at Forcepoint, cited the company’s dedication to “reducing operational risk through the detection of anomalous behavior and understanding of user intent through context-rich analytics across networks” as a driving force behind its selection for the contract.

Forcepoint is expected to partner with DISA to program and implement the user activity monitoring platform with full integration and accreditation. Their teams will customize the software, hardware and multi-level architecture as well as provide training and cleared engineering services.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization at Illinois’ Scott Air Force Base is the source of the contract award, which comes with a base period value of one year and $13 million, with three one-year option extensions.

Work under the contract will be conducted at Fort Meade in Maryland.

Berg additionally underscored the company’s interest in “address[ing] the dynamic nature of insider threat detection and response.”