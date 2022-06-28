DOD IL6 Authorization Now Covers More Microsoft Azure Government Secret Offerings

The Impact Level 6 provisional authorization the Department of Defense granted to Microsoft for its Azure Government Secret platform has been expanded to cover the 60 initial cloud services included in the offering.

Brian Eshenbrenner, a Microsoft vice president, said in a blog post published Monday the cloud platform is also authorized to support the highest level of classified data workloads for government customers.

“Azure Government Secret is the first and only classified cloud service offering to have received the highest possible DOD IL6 PA at the High Confidentiality, High Integrity, and Customer-determined Availability information categorization,” Eshenbrenner noted.

Azure Government Secret enables the provision of platform-as-a-service, software-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service cloud computing services across various categories, including identity, management, security, hybrid and virtual desktop infrastructure.

In August 2021, Microsoft announced the general availability of the Azure Government Top Secret cloud platform by securing authorization to operate in compliance with the Intelligence Community Directive 503 with facilities certified to meet ICD 705 standards.