DOD Taps Viasat to Research Use of 5G for Expeditionary Advanced Base Ops

Viasat will conduct research to determine how 5G networks could support expeditionary advanced base operations under a third contract awarded through the Department of Defense’s Information Warfare Research Project.

The company said Wednesday it will use digital twin models and agile software-defined networks to support command and control capabilities, advanced processing and network enhancements as part of the latest IWRP project.

Viasat will explore how to improve the deployment of 5G nodes to enable low probability of intercept and low probability of detection capabilities for EABO.

“Like the DoD, we see the significant potential for 5G to enhance the warfighter’s ability to produce, consume, and make sense of mission critical data at the point and time of need in contested and congested environments to support JADC2 enablement,” said Craig Miller, president of government systems at Viasat.

Viasat received two IWRP contracts in September 2021 to research the use of 5G networks to improve command and control applications and services and support agile combat employment operations in contested environments.