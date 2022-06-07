ECS Lands Spot on $204M FCC Contract to Maintain, Evolve Application Systems; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has been awarded a spot on a potential $203.6 million contract from the Federal Communications Commission for application maintenance and support.

Under the multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, ECS is slated to deliver program and project management services, software and application upkeep, documentation and extreme programming to the FCC Information Technology Center, the Fairfax, Virginia-headquartered information technology company said Tuesday.

John Heneghan, president of ECS, specified that the company’s application services division has its sights set on balancing scalability and security in its output.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the FCC to help them realize an improved stakeholder experience and meet organizational priorities,” Heneghan, who is a recipient of the 2022 Wash100 Award, added.

ECS will be expected to troubleshoot current, remodeled and upcoming systems with its application development support. The focus will be on assisting FCC stakeholders to fulfill business mandates and ensuring that work under the contract is in accordance and timed precisely with the efforts of other FCC ITC contractors.

In addition to ECS, 13 other companies were tapped to contribute to the ITC via the IDIQ contract, including CGI Federal, HighPoint, Octo and NCI Information Systems. The project will be closely collaborative.

According to Keith Quigley, senior vice president of enterprise solutions at ECS, the system alterations administered throughout the FCC bureaus and offices will “improve work efficiency, effectiveness, and experience for FCC personnel.”

ECS’ attainment of a spot on the FCC contract follows a recompete award from the Marine Sierra Hotel Aviation Readiness Program in May. The latter work will entail operational, agile software engineering as well as maintenance and sustainment, continuing the organization’s specialization in technology, science and digital transformation services.