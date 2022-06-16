ECS to Support NOAA’s Fleet Recapitalization Effort Under Recompete BPA; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS will help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration develop and execute its aviation and marine fleet recapitalization plans under a recompete blanket purchase agreement that has an initial value of $61.3 million.

The company said Wednesday the BPA includes integrated logistics and specialty services, strategic planning for technology programs, concept development and requirements analysis, acquisition and lifecycle management and system design, engineering and integration assistance in support of NOAA’s office of marine and aviation operations.

“The Fleet Recapitalization effort remains critical for OMAO as the Office works to optimize its fleet capabilities, including developing and implementing uncrewed systems,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Heneghan noted that ECS has been supporting NOAA’s mission requirements for 25 years and the BPA award marks the continuation of that partnership with the agency.