Edgewater Books $50M DOE Contract for OSTI Support Services

Edgewater Federal Solutions has landed a prime position on an approximately $50 million contract from the Department of Energy to provide information science and technology support to the office responsible for research resources collection and distribution.

The IT company said Thursday it will help ensure uninterrupted access to the systems and documents of the DOE’s Office of Scientific and Technical Information by developing software systems, technology infrastructure and cybersecurity as well as providing information science and administrative support over a five-year period.

KeyLogic Associates, an IT service firm, was employed as a subcontractor and will collaborate with Edgewater in supporting OSTI.

OSTI is handling the collection, preservation and public dissemination of the scientific and technical information of DOE’s R&D activities at various institutions located across the U.S.

The office annually collects more than 50,000 publications, datasets, software projects and patents.

Frederick, Maryland-based Edgewater provides enterprise IT, data science and analytics and other services to government and commercial organizations.

Meanwhile, Virginia-located KeyLogic offers systems analysis, data analytics, digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers in the energy, federal civilian and defense sectors.