in Contract Awards, News

Elbit Systems, L3Harris Secure Contracts to Supply Army Night-Vision Monocular Components

Elbit Systems, L3Harris Secure Contracts to Supply Army Night-Vision Monocular Components - top government contractors - best government contracting event

L3Harris Technologies and Elbit Systems of America have secured contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency to produce monocular night-vision image intensifiers for the U.S. Army.

The ordering period for both one-time spot-buy contracts is scheduled to conclude on April 10, 2023, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DLA’s separate awards to L3Harris’ integrated vision solutions unit and Elbit’s night vision business are valued at $11.1 million and $9.7 million, respectively.

According to Jan. 18 solicitation documents, the government would procure 12,184 each of the image intensification technology used on AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Devices.

The system is designed to help military users see in moonlight and starlight conditions while walking, reading maps and maintaining vehicles, among other activities done in low-light-level environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision DevicesDefense DepartmentDefense Logistics AgencydlaDODElbit Systems of AmericaGovconimage intensifierl3harris

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Northrop Completes APG-83 SABR Radar Upgrades on Air National Guard F-16s - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Completes APG-83 SABR Radar Upgrades on Air National Guard F-16s
Collins Adds 3D Printing Center to North Carolina Campus - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Collins Adds 3D Printing Center to North Carolina Campus