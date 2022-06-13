Elbit Systems, L3Harris Secure Contracts to Supply Army Night-Vision Monocular Components

L3Harris Technologies and Elbit Systems of America have secured contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency to produce monocular night-vision image intensifiers for the U.S. Army.

The ordering period for both one-time spot-buy contracts is scheduled to conclude on April 10, 2023, the Department of Defense said Friday.

DLA’s separate awards to L3Harris’ integrated vision solutions unit and Elbit’s night vision business are valued at $11.1 million and $9.7 million, respectively.

According to Jan. 18 solicitation documents, the government would procure 12,184 each of the image intensification technology used on AN/PVS-14 Monocular Night Vision Devices.

The system is designed to help military users see in moonlight and starlight conditions while walking, reading maps and maintaining vehicles, among other activities done in low-light-level environments.