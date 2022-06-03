Raanan Horowitz: Elbit Systems of America Explores Possible Acquisition, Invests in Night Vision Tech

Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said the company is considering acquiring domestic businesses that develop critical technologies, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

He told the publication that Elbit Systems’ U.S. subsidiary is evaluating potential acquisition opportunities as part of expansion efforts and working to update the resolution of its night vision products with data fusion and virtual reality tools.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based business teamed up with L3Harris Technologies to develop a panoramic helmet display system for F-35 pilots, according to the report.

L3Harris sold its night vision business to Elbit Systems in September 2019 to comply with the Department of Justice’s condition for antitrust approval of the L3 Technologies-Harris merger.

Horowitz added that his business is working with BAE Systems in support of the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle requirement.