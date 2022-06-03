in News, Technology

Raanan Horowitz: Elbit Systems of America Explores Possible Acquisition, Invests in Night Vision Tech

Raanan Horowitz: Elbit Systems of America Explores Possible Acquisition, Invests in Night Vision Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said the company is considering acquiring domestic businesses that develop critical technologies, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

He told the publication that Elbit Systems’ U.S. subsidiary is evaluating potential acquisition opportunities as part of expansion efforts and working to update the resolution of its night vision products with data fusion and virtual reality tools.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based business teamed up with L3Harris Technologies to develop a panoramic helmet display system for F-35 pilots, according to the report.

L3Harris sold its night vision business to Elbit Systems in September 2019 to comply with the Department of Justice’s condition for antitrust approval of the L3 Technologies-Harris merger.

Horowitz added that his business is working with BAE Systems in support of the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle requirement.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BAE Systemsbusiness expansionElbit Systems of AmericaGovconl3harrisraanan horowitz

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

federal contract spending
Federal Contract Spending in the last 5 Years
NASA to Order 5 More SpaceX Crewed Flights - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA to Order 5 More SpaceX Crewed Flights