Ensco to Help FRA Build Grade Crossing Testbed

Ensco and the Federal Railroad Administration have started planning for the development of a new platform to assess emerging level-crossing safety technologies.

FRA is looking to build the testing environment at the agency’s Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colorado, the company said Wednesday.

“TTC will be integral to advancing global safety initiatives, such as the new grade crossing test bed, by providing safe, reliable and confidential research and testing services at the site,” said Eric Sherrock, an Ensco program manager.

Representatives from the company and the agency unveiled their joint effort at the International Level Crossing Awareness Day event held June 10 in Denver.

Ensco secured a potential 20-year, $571 million contract in March 2021 to manage TTC operations for the Department of Transportation and expects to complete the transition period by October.